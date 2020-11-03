The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #VARADKAR: Opposition leaders will today quiz the Tánaiste in the Dáil about revelations that he passed details of an agreement for doctors to a friend, the head of a rival representative group, when he was Taoiseach.
2. #VIENNA: A huge manhunt is underway after gunmen opened fire at multiple locations across central Vienna, killing at least three people and wounding several more.
3. #ELECTION: It’s election day in the US. Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know as the day kicks off.
4. #VOTING: Two small New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after the stroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots.
5. #INSURANCE: Motor insurance premiums have risen by an average of 35% in the last decade despite a 9% fall in the cost to the insurer of claims per policy over the same period.
6. #PENSION: Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys is expected to bring a memo to Cabinet today proposing the formal establishment of a Commission on Pensions, RTÉ reports.
7. #WHALES: Around 100 pilot whales have beached themselves near the Sri Lankan capital Colombo, BBC reports.
8. #PHELAN: CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan has revealed that she has developed a new tumour for the first time in over two years.
