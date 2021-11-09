The 9 at 9: Tuesday

GOOD MORNING.

Covid passes in hospitality

1. In our main story this morning, Christina Finn reports government officials are to meet members of the hospitality sector today to discuss the level of compliance.

The invitation to the meeting sets out that if the current “level of openness is to continue”, it is essential that businesses adhere to measures to mitigate against the spread of Covid-19.

Politicians’ safety

2. Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said that there have been times when she felt unsafe as a politician.

McEntee, speaking last night at the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors conference in Killarney, said that she is “very willing” to look at legislation into outlawing protests outside homes.

Recent protests have gathered outside the homes of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

Kevin Lunney

3. Sentencing for three men convicted of falsely imprisoning, beating and mutilating Quinn Industrial Holdings director Kevin Lunney will take place on 22 November.

Eamon Ryan Covid test

4. Over to Covid-19 news, Transport Minister Eamon has said that the results of a Covid-19 test he took on Saturday were “inconclusive” after the result was initially reported positive.

The clarification comes after some have questioned why Ryan was able to take a second test on Sunday, testing negative this time, which allowed him to travel to COP26 as planned.

Covid-19 figures

5. Public health officials yesterday confirmed 3,161 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

As of 8am yesterday, 498 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 78 are in ICU.

COP26

6. COP26 is still in full swing in Glasgow, Scotland this week.

The event is today turning its focus to efforts to boost women’s equality and the climate fight.

The climate summit will see the appearance of Little Amal, a 3.5-metre puppet travelling 8,000km in support of refugees, and hear from the likes of Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaking on the issue of gender.

Tory sleaze row

7. Elsewhere in the UK, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under increasing pressure after a minister admitted the UK Government made a “mistake” by attempting to change standards rules to prevent a Tory MP from being suspended.

6 January

8. A committee investigating the 6 January Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to six more associates of former president Donald Trump who were involved in his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election.

SpaceX astronauts return

9. And lastly, four astronauts have returned to earth after a 200-day space station mission.

Their homecoming — coming just eight hours after leaving the International Space Station — paved the way for SpaceX’s launch of their four replacements as early as tomorrow night.