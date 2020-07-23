This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 23 July, 2020
Adrian Donohoe murder trial set to move to final phase after six months

The trial has been ongoing since late January.

By Eoin Reynolds Thursday 23 Jul 2020, 9:22 PM
Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.
Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.
THE JURY IN the trial of the man accused of murdering Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe will hear the prosecution’s closing speech tomorrow, almost six months after the trial began.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Michael White today told the six men and seven women that the trial

Before they begin their deliberations, he told them they will hear from counsels for the prosecution and defence and the judge will explain the law and summarise the evidence they have heard.

Mr Justice White thanked the jurors for their “exceptional patience and tolerance” in a trial that began on 28 January and was originally due to finish in May.

He added: “Your patience and tolerance is the most exceptional I have ever seen.”

Aaron Brady (29) from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe who was then a member of An Garda Siochana on active duty on 25 January, 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth.

Brady has also pleaded not guilty to a charge of robbing approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques on the same date and at the same location.

On the final day of evidence, prosecution counsel Brendan Grehan SC called Inspector John Moroney to respond to a claim that the accused Aaron Brady made while giving evidence.

Brady suggested that Inspector Moroney either acted out of malice or was mistaken when he said that the accused told him the day after Det Gda Donohoe’s death that he was unaware of the shooting and robbery until that morning.

In his evidence Brady said this was “ridiculous” and denied that he told Moroney that he only found out about the shooting that morning.

He also said that Moroney had been forced by a judge to retract a statement he made under oath in a previous case.

Brady subsequently accepted that Insp Moroney was not forced to retract any statement by the judge.

Inspector Moroney today agreed with Grehan that he was not forced to retract a statement and denied that he acted out of malice when giving evidence about what Brady said to him the day after the shooting.

He also denied that he was mistaken, telling Grehan that he made a note of what was said soon after he spoke to Brady and reported it to the investigation team’s incident room because he thought it was strange.

He added that he had “every reason to give accurate information to the incident room who were investigating the murder of a colleague.”

Under cross examination Insp Moroney agreed with defence counsel Michael O’Higgins SC that he did not make a note of Brady’s comment at the time he spoke to him and therefore Brady had no opportunity to say whether his note was accurate.

The trial continues.

