The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE: Gormanstown tented accommodation in Meath will open on Monday to house refugees arriving from Ukraine.

Advertisement

2. #TURF: Regulations that will ban the retail sale of turf, as well as smoky coal and wet wood, will be introduced at the end of October.

3. #RISING TEMPERATURES: Intense heat is on the way over this weekend and into next week as Met Éireann warns that climate change has increased the chance of temperature records being broken.

4. #POLL: Support for the Government has dropped again amid an ongoing cost-of-living crisis, as Fine Gael drops to its lowest level since 1994.

5. #UK POLITICS: Former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has come out on top in the second round of voting in the Tory leadership contest.