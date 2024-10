EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #ELECTION Taoiseach Simon Harris confirmed that the next general election will be held on a Friday before Christmas.

2. #GAZA As Israel’s latest siege and assault on northern Gaza enters its 18th day, Gaza’s health ministry says 115 Palestinians have been killed in the last 48 hours.

3. #OCCUPIED TERRITORIES BILL Opposition TDs are calling for the Dáil to sit through the mid-term recess next week in order to pass the Occupied Territories Bill before the election.

4. #SINN FÉIN Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald apologised in the Dáil to the teenager who received text messages from the party’s former Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile after misstating his age.

5. #DUBLIN PORTAL The Dublin Portal’s US counterpart is moving from New York to Philadelphia.