EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #HIGH COURT A High Court judge has awarded Nikita Hand the costs of her civil action against Conor McGregor in which a jury found that he sexually assaulted her in a Dublin hotel in 2018.

2. #STORM Met Éireann issued a slew of weather warnings as Storm Darragh looks set to cause severe winds and rainy conditions across the country this weekend.

3. #FRANCE French Prime Minister Michel Barnier handed in his resignation to president Emmanuel Macron following his loss in a vote of no confidence last night.

4. #RENT The average cost of rent for new tenancies in Ireland has grown to over €1,600, according to a new report released by the Residential Tenancies Board.

5. #SHOOTING Bullets that an unidentified gunman used to shoot and kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson yesterday morning in New York City had words written on them, according to law enforcement officials.