AIB welcomes Donohoe's decision to sell 8% of State shares

AIB HAS WELCOMED the announcement by the Department of Finance to sell 8% of its stake in the bank.

In a statement yesterday evening, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said that the State’s shareholding in AIB would be reduced from 62% to 57%.

Colin Hunt, AIB Group plc Chief Executive said this morning: “We very much welcome the decision and subsequent transaction undertaken by the Minister for Finance.

“It is another important development in the process of returning the State’s investment in the Group and a normalisation of the share register. AIB owes the Irish taxpayer an immense debt of gratitude for its support during the financial crisis.

Advertisement

“We remain focused on our strategy to grow and strengthen the Group to ensure we continue generating sustainable returns for all our shareholders.”

The state initially built up the shareholding in AIB after rescuing the bank following the 2008 financial crisis.

The Government expects to sell off 134 million AIB shares as part of the process, which is set to begin immediately.

Donohoe also said that any further stake in the company will not be sold for at least 90 days following this sale, without prior written consent by the joint bookrunners.

The sale of Bank of Ireland shares was officially completed in September, with €6.7 billion in cash being recovered from the Government’s €4.7 billion investment and support for the lender between 2009 and 2011.