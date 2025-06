THE SEXUAL ASSAULT case against a former Armagh GAA captain was back in court today as the timetable for the next stage in his prosecution was discussed.

Aidan Nugent, 30, of Cullyhanna Road, Newtownhamilton in Co Armagh faces four charges relating to an incident involving a woman on 17 November 2024 during a trip involving Armagh GAA to Miami in the United States to celebrate their win of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship title.

The charges include two counts of sexual assault and two counts of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Advertisement

At Armagh Magistrates’ Court sitting in Newry today, the next stage of the court case was briefly discussed.

The committal proceedings – known as a preliminary enquiry (PE) – establish whether there is sufficient evidence to progress the case to a crown court trial.

The case is next due before Armagh Magistrates’ Court on July 8, when legal parties are expected to confirm a final date for the preliminary enquiry.

At his first court appearance last month, Mr Nugent’s solicitor Patrick Higgins told the court that his client denied the allegations and insisted that any sexual activity that occurred was “consensual”.