Monday 7 December 2020
Australian surfer survives attack from great white shark

The 29-year-old said he had been enjoying a “normal days surfing”.

By AFP Monday 7 Dec 2020
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

AN AUSTRALIAN SURFER has told how he managed to paddle back to shore and walk hundreds of meters to get help after being attacked by a great white shark.

The 29-year-old said he had been enjoying a “normal days surfing” yesterday on Kangaroo Island — off Australia’s southern coast — when he had a sensation of “being hit by a truck” on his left side.

“It bit me around my back, buttock and elbow and took a chunk out of my board,” the surfer said in a statement.

“I got a glimpse of the shark as it let go and disappeared.”

Police said a member of the public took the man from D’Estrees Bay and was met by paramedics while on route to the island’s main city of Kingscote.

Ambulance leader Michael Rushby told Nine News he helped stabilize the man, who was suffering from “serious lacerations” before organising an emergency airlift to the mainland.

Source: 7NEWS Australia/YouTube

South Australia Police said the man’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

“I’m feeling incredibly lucky and grateful, and I’m optimistic I’ll make a full recovery,” the man said in his statement.

There have been eight fatal shark attacks in Australian waters so far this year, according to statistics maintained by the Taronga Conservation Society Australia.

© – AFP 2020

About the author:

About the author
AFP

