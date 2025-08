THE POPULAR 2000s children’s show Balamory is returning for a new season after 20 years.

The show, branded by the BBC the world’s first soap-opera for pre-school children, follows the lives of residents of a small Scottish island.

The cast have now returned to the real-life town, Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, to film a brand new season for the next generation of children.

CBeebies shared photos of the cast members Julie Wilson Nimmo, who plays Ms Hoolie, Andrew Agnew (PC Plum), and Kim Tserkezie (Penny Pocket).

The announcement that Balamory would return was met with excitement among now grown-up fans, including some well-known names.

Scarlett Moffet, presenter and former Gogglebox star, commented on the post: “This has made me so happy.

Scottish Comedian Paul Black told them to “bring back the bob,” referencing Ms Hoolie’s iconic hair do.

Ms Hoolie's green house CBeebies CBeebies

Balamory had 253 episodes that aired between 2002 and 2005.

From its premiere, it received rave reviews, helping to establish the BBC’s new children’s channel CBeebies.

Each episode centres a selection of the town’s colourful characters – which include a painter, an inventor, a bus driver, a shop owner and more – and a problem they must solve.

Local pre-school teacher Ms Hoolie, acts as the protagonist and a friend to the others in the town.

CBeebies CBeebies