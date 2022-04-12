#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 12 April 2022
Advertisement

Applications for the basic income for the Arts pilot scheme open today at 1pm

Payments of €325 per week will be made to 2,000 eligible artists.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 12 Apr 2022, 6:00 AM
45 minutes ago 842 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5735804
Traditional harpist Brídín. (File)
Image: RollingNews.ie
Traditional harpist Brídín. (File)
Traditional harpist Brídín. (File)
Image: RollingNews.ie

APPLICATIONS FOR THE basic income for the arts pilot scheme will open from 1pm this afternoon.

The scheme is being run by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and will examine the impact of a basic income on artists and creative arts workers.

Payments of €325 per week will be made to 2,000 eligible artists and creative arts workers who will be selected at random and invited to take part.

Culture Minister Catherine Martin has allocated €25 million as part of Budget 2022 to the scheme, which aims to stem the flow of creative people out of the arts sector.

It’s envisaged that the income support will encourage creative arts workers to focus on their craft without having to enter into employment in other sectors to sustain themselves. 

Minister Catherine Martin said: “I believe that this scheme is the start of a fundamental change in the way Ireland supports and recognises her artists and arts community. The idea for the Basic Income for the Arts pilot arose as the number one recommendation from the Arts and Culture Recovery Taskforce, which I established in 2020 in response to the devastation wreaked by the Covid pandemic on our arts sector.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Applicants are advised to read the scheme Guidelines and Frequently Asked Questions before beginning their application to check if they are eligible. A user guide and video are also available on the portal to assist applicants.The Minister added:
“Personally I am privileged to be the Minister in a positon to deliver this pilot and to have secured the Government’s commitment for a three year basic income pilot scheme for the arts. I would encourage all artists and creative arts workers to apply. This is a unique opportunity to research the impact a basic income could have on the arts and to provide the evidence base for a permanent support.”The application window will be open from 1pm tomorrow, Tuesday, 12 April and will close at 1pm on Thursday, 12 May.ENDS

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie