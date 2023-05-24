Advertisement

Wednesday 24 May 2023
Aerial Photo of the oil spill in Funshog, County Louth.
# hazardous waste
Cleanup operation underway in Louth after truck overturns, spilling battery acid and oil on N2
Louth county council said the battery acid and barrels of oil is considered to be of a significant volume.
2.5k
0
16 minutes ago

A MAJOR CLEAN up is currently on-going along the N2 road by Louth County Council after a truck overturned on the road which caused battery acid and barrels of oil to spill out onto the road.

The incident, which happened in Funshog, Co Louth, was visited by An Garda Síochána and the council at 9pm last night, due to the potential hazardous nature of the spillage.

Louth County Council said in a statement that the material contains battery acid and barrels of oil, among other items, and is considered to be of a significant volume.

Truck Louth County Council The scene happened in Funshog on the N2 road. Louth County Council

The clean-up has been on-going since 8am this morning after it was decided by LCC Fire Services that the spillage falls under the category of “hazardous waste” which requires specialist removal crews.

The truck has since been removed and cleared from the scene of the incident.

Oil spill Louth County Council Oil and battery acid spill on the side of the road in Funshog. Louth County Council

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Journal that the overturned truck was reported to them earlier this morning and that there are no injuries as a result of the incident at this time.

LCC said that mechanical excavators may be used to “dig and remove any affected bank areas to prevent seepage to lands” and has asked motorists to avoid the area until the clean up is finished.

Gardaí said on Twitter: “Large vehicles travelling on the N2 from Carrickmacross are advised to divert via the N33 onto the M1.”

A spokesperson for the council said: “Diversions are in place at the junction of N2 and L2253 road to Philipstown on the Ardee side and at the junction of the N2 and R169 road to Dunleer on the Collon side.”

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
