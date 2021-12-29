#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 29 December 2021
Advertisement

Fire at Belfast recycling centre could last a number of days, say NI Fire Service

The fire broke out at a scrap metal recycling centre in Belfast Harbour yesterday afternoon.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 29 Dec 2021, 8:37 PM
1 hour ago 2,997 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5642710
Image: Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service
Image: Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service

FIRE CREWS IN Northern Ireland are still in attendance at a fire in a scrap recycling centre in Belfast, after it caught fire yesterday afternoon.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) have said that their fire crews are still at the scene of the fire and that it will remain ongoing for some time.

“This will be protracted incident and it is expected that firefighting operations will be ongoing over the next few days,” said NIFRS Assistant Chief Fire and Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings last night.

The fire itself broke out in the Belfast Harbour Estate in Belfast around the East Twin Road area in a scrap metal recycling centre at around 1pm yesterday afternoon.

According to NIFRS, there are significant resources being used to tackle the fire, with 50 firefighters and six appliances being used against the blaze last night.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

High volume pumps, as well as two fire tugs, were also deployed to fight the fire.

Jennings said that firefighters tackling the blaze have prevented it from spreading to on site buildings, equipment and a neighbouring site.

Residents in the area are currently being asked to keep their doors and windows closed.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie