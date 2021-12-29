Fire at Belfast recycling centre could last a number of days, say NI Fire Service

FIRE CREWS IN Northern Ireland are still in attendance at a fire in a scrap recycling centre in Belfast, after it caught fire yesterday afternoon.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) have said that their fire crews are still at the scene of the fire and that it will remain ongoing for some time.

“This will be protracted incident and it is expected that firefighting operations will be ongoing over the next few days,” said NIFRS Assistant Chief Fire and Rescue Officer Aidan Jennings last night.

The fire itself broke out in the Belfast Harbour Estate in Belfast around the East Twin Road area in a scrap metal recycling centre at around 1pm yesterday afternoon.

According to NIFRS, there are significant resources being used to tackle the fire, with 50 firefighters and six appliances being used against the blaze last night.

High volume pumps, as well as two fire tugs, were also deployed to fight the fire.

Jennings said that firefighters tackling the blaze have prevented it from spreading to on site buildings, equipment and a neighbouring site.

Residents in the area are currently being asked to keep their doors and windows closed.