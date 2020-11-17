#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 17 November 2020
Advertisement

Boris Johnson has tested negative for Covid-19, but remains in self-isolation

Johnson was tested as part of a pilot scheme for staff in No 10 Downing Street.

By Press Association Tuesday 17 Nov 2020, 4:01 PM
48 minutes ago 2,666 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5270013
Boris Johnson at Westminster Abbey during a service to mark Armistice Day.
Image: PA Images
Boris Johnson at Westminster Abbey during a service to mark Armistice Day.
Boris Johnson at Westminster Abbey during a service to mark Armistice Day.
Image: PA Images

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has tested negative for Covid-19, but will remain in self-isolation, Downing Street said.

Johnson took a rapid turnaround lateral flow test as part of a pilot scheme for No 10 staff.

“The PM took a test yesterday and that test was negative,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“But he will, in accordance with the rules on self-isolation, continue to self-isolate.”

The Prime Minister has been shut in Downing Street since he received an email saying Tory MP Lee Anderson – who he hosted for a breakfast meeting last Thursday – had tested positive.

Johnson will answer Prime Minister’s Questions remotely tomorrow, Downing Street said.

He is working from an office in No 10 that he can reach from his flat in No 11 without coming into contact with Downing Street staff.

The Prime Minister has already had a serious case of Covid-19, which left him in intensive care, and has declared he is “bursting with antibodies”.

But No 10 insisted he would continue to follow the rules on self-isolation, which will keep him inside Downing Street until 14 days have elapsed since his meeting with Anderson.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said:

The rules have been carefully drawn up on the basis of the best existing medical advice and that is if you have come into contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus you do need to self-isolate for a period of 14 days from that first contact.

“It’s also the current medical assessment that the fact you have had coronavirus doesn’t remove that requirement to self-isolate.

“The rules are the same for everybody in every part of the country and the Prime Minister is following them, the same as every other member of the public.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

People who are self-isolating after coming into contact with a positive case are not usually eligible for a test unless they develop symptoms.

But different tests being piloted around the country, including the mass testing scheme in Liverpool which are available to asymptomatic people.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We are piloting these in a wide variety of settings at the moment.

“We are using them in schools, universities, workplaces, Liverpool.

“In No 10 we are taking part in a pilot where some staff have access to a lateral flow test if they wish to.”

That pilot scheme in No 10 has been operating for around two weeks, the spokesman revealed.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie