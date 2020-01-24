This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Teenage boy charged with killing of student Cameron Blair in Cork

The 20-year-old student was fatally stabbed at a house party in Cork city last week.

By Órla Ryan Friday 24 Jan 2020, 7:58 PM
Image: Bandon Rugby/Facebook
Image: Bandon Rugby/Facebook

A TEENAGE BOY has been charged with the killing of 20-year-old student Cameron Blair.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Cork City District Court this evening.

Blair died after being stabbed at a house party on Bandon Road in Cork city last week.

Speaking at Anglesea Street Garda Station this evening, Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin said: “Today’s charges into the murder of Cameron Blair highlights that we in An Garda Síochána are continuing our unrelenting efforts in tackling serious crime.

“We have had a number of serious, unrelated, incidents in Cork city over the last number of months and I want to ensure the public that An Garda Síochána has the ability and determination to bring these people to justice.”

Blair died after being stabbed in the neck at a house party on 16 January.

Blair, who was a second year engineering student at Cork Institute of Technology, will be laid to rest at Kilbeg Cemetery on Sunday.

He is survived by his parents Noel and Cathy and brother Alan who attends Bandon Grammar Secondary School.

Blair was a former pupil of Bandon Grammar and Hamilton High School. He was a native of Ballinascarthy and was well-known in athletic and rugby circles.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information about the killing to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

