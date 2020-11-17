#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 17 November 2020
Advertisement

British diplomat praised for rescuing drowning student in China

Chongqing consul general Stephen Ellison swam the young woman to safety after she slipped on rocks and fell into the water.

By Press Association Tuesday 17 Nov 2020, 9:05 AM
9 minutes ago 854 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5269468
A screengrab of the rescue posted on social media.
Image: UK in China/Twitter
A screengrab of the rescue posted on social media.
A screengrab of the rescue posted on social media.
Image: UK in China/Twitter

A BRITISH DIPLOMAT in China has been praised after he jumped into a river to rescue a drowning student.

Chongqing consul general Stephen Ellison swam the young woman to safety after she slipped on rocks and fell into the water on Saturday.

A video posted on social media showed the woman floating face down in the river before Ellison removed his shoes and jumped in to swim her to safety.

A bystander can be seen in the footage throwing a lifebuoy to the pair, which appeared to help pull them to the bank of the river.

Ellison told the BBC: “She was unconscious, she was not breathing and for a short time we feared the worst. But as we got back to the side, she started breathing again.”

Screenshot 2020-11-17 at 08.58.27 Source: UK in China/Twitter

The British Embassy in Beijing tweeted: “We are all immensely proud of our Chongqing Consul General, Stephen Ellison, who dived into a river on Saturday to rescue a drowning student and swim her to safety.”

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said he was “very proud” of Ellison.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He tweeted: “Very proud of Stephen Ellison, our new Consul General in Chongqing, China, for saving a student from drowning at the weekend.

“His bravery and commitment demonstrates the very best of British diplomats around the world.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie