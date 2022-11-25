Woman arrested in investigation into discovery of man's body eight months ago released

A WOMAN WHO was arrested by gardaí investigating the discovery of a man’s body last March has been released without charge.

A Garda spokesperson said a file will now be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the case.

The man’s body was found on the the night of Thursday, 24 March at a house in Buttevant, Co. Cork. He was aged in his early 60s.

Advertisement

Yesterday, gardaí in Mallow arrested a woman in her mid-40s and detained her at Mallow Garda station.

The Garda Press Office issued a statement on the status of the woman this evening.

It said: “The female in her 40s, arrested as part of the investigation into the discovery of a body of a man (early 60s) at a house in Buttevant, Co. Cork on the night of Thursday 24th March, 2022, has been released without charge.

“A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.”