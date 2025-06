A FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND CANCER prevention initiative promoting physical activity outdoors in green spaces is to present its results to the EU Parliament in Brussels.

The Urban Action Against Cancer (UcanACT) pilot project in Kilkenny saw 62 adults aged 50 and over take part in physiotherapist-led exercise programmes across three parks last year.

It was part of a three-city pilot also held in Bologna in Italy, and Munich in Germany, which aims to provide community-based outdoor exercise programmes led by experts as a preventative and cancer support tool for over-50s.

The Irish men and women taking part included people living with cancer, cancer survivors and individuals without a diagnosis.

The results of the pilot will be presented by Kilkenny County Council, the Irish Society of Chartered Physiotherapists and the EU partners to the EU Parliament on Wednesday for assessment for wider rollout.

The project will also be showcased as part of Your Council Day on June 27, which celebrates the services and work carried out by Ireland’s county and city councils.

Patrick Griffin, a Kilkenny-based prostate cancer survivor, who took part in the pilot said: “An exercise regime was suggested to me because decreased energy is a common side-effect following radiation therapy.

“I always walked for fitness and never had an interest in gyms, but my wife had mentioned that I was slouching on our walks together,” the 78-year-old said.

“I noticed many benefits as a result of the programme: my posture is better and my overall energy and concentration are stronger.

“The team were so well organised. They were genuinely watching out for each individual, adjusting exercises where needed, which is of massive benefit.”

Over three years, Kilkenny County Council led the local implementation of UcanACT, working alongside the Irish Society of Chartered Physiotherapists (ISCP) and EU partners.

The project aimed to create a safe space where people could exercise at their own pace, tailored to their abilities, participants reported feeling encouraged and supported.

Janette Boran, Healthy Kilkenny co-ordinator at the county council, said participants saw significant benefits.

“Through focus groups, participants shared their positive experiences, highlighting key benefits such as improved fitness, better balance and strength, improved sleep quality, stronger social connections and reduced anxiety,” she said.

“The results of this study also reported that participants had significant reduction in fatigue and improvement in quality-of-life scores.

“Many also mentioned how exercising outdoors was important for their mental wellbeing.

“The programme has received strong support from the participants, and many who took part reported that they were surprised at what they were able to achieve with the guidance of a physiotherapist.

“The sessions were individualised within a group setting, so the full group met together but the activity was very tailored to accommodate the varied needs of the participants.”