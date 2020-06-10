Over €40,000 worth of cannabis seized at Shannon Airport

OVER €40,000 WORTH of herbal cannabis has been seized by Revenue officers at Shannon Airport.

The drugs were discovered in four different packages in a freight consignment that originated in Milan, Italy.

The packages, which were destined for an address in Galway, contained over 2kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated value of €44,000.

Investigations are ongoing.

Revenue said that if any businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on its confidential line 1800 295 295.