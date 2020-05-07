Poll: Should we have car-free zones in cities this summer to help businesses?

South William Street, which was pedestrianised on a trial basis last year.

South William Street, which was pedestrianised on a trial basis last year.

SHOULD WE IMPLEMENT car-free zones from 9am-5pm in towns and cities this summer to create outdoor spaces for businesses that will help with social distancing?

Green Party spokesperson for business, TD Steven Matthews, said that it wouldn’t be suitable for every road, but areas like car parks could be pedestrianised.

He also asked local authorities to allow restaurants and cafés to use public footpaths free of charge this summer to help businesses comply with social distancing.

So we’re asking: should car-free zones be implemented from 9am-5pm in urban areas to help give businesses outdoor, socially distant spaces?

