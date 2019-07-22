This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Child (5) hospitalised after being swept out to sea on inflatable lilo

By Hayley Halpin Monday 22 Jul 2019, 6:57 PM
1 hour ago 11,978 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4735113
Image: Shutterstock/dleeming69
Image: Shutterstock/dleeming69

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl has been taken to hospital after being swept out to sea on an inflatable lilo. 

Emergency services were alerted to the incident by a member of the public at Portmarnock Beach in Dublin at around 2.20pm this afternoon. 

The girl was on an inflatable lilo when she was swept out to sea.

The Dublin based Coast Guard helicopter, the Howth volunteer Coast Guard unit and Howth RNLI lifeboats were all asked to the scene. Dublin Fire Brigade sent an ambulance to the scene.

The child had been brought ashore by three members of the public who swam out to sea to assist her when emergency services arrived.

She was attended to by Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics before being transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital. 

She is understood to be in a good condition. 

