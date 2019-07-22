Child (5) hospitalised after being swept out to sea on inflatable lilo

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD girl has been taken to hospital after being swept out to sea on an inflatable lilo.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident by a member of the public at Portmarnock Beach in Dublin at around 2.20pm this afternoon.

The girl was on an inflatable lilo when she was swept out to sea.

The Dublin based Coast Guard helicopter, the Howth volunteer Coast Guard unit and Howth RNLI lifeboats were all asked to the scene. Dublin Fire Brigade sent an ambulance to the scene.

The child had been brought ashore by three members of the public who swam out to sea to assist her when emergency services arrived.

She was attended to by Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics before being transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

She is understood to be in a good condition.