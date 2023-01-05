Appeal for witnesses to hit and run in Co Meath that left cyclist in his 70s seriously injured

GARDAI ARE APPEALING for information following a hit and run incident in Co Meath that left a cyclist in his 70s seriously injured.

A vehicle collided with the cyclist on the Kilcloone to Maynooth road on Thursday, 8 December, at around 1.20 pm.

Following the incident the man was treated for serious injuries. The vehicle that hit him failed to remain at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with relevant information to come forward, and in particular, anyone who may have aided the injured man shortly after the incident.

Anyone who may have been on the L2214 Kilcloone to Maynooth Road and witnessed the incident or anyone with dash cam footage of the area during this time is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 8010600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.