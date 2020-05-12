This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 12 May, 2020
Man arrested after gardaí seize cocaine worth €60,000 in Tipperary

The suspected cocaine was found at an outdoor location yesterday.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 12 May 2020, 8:10 PM
The seized cocaine.
Image: Garda Press Office
The seized cocaine.
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man following the seizure of €60,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Co Tipperary.

As a part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs the county, gardaí from the Clonmel District Drugs Unit seized €60,000 of suspected cocaine (pending analysis) at an outdoor location between Mullinahone and Ballingarry yesterday.

A follow-up search was carried out at a house in Drangan Village this afternoon. During the search, gardaí seized a weighing scales, a vacuum packing machine, bags and other drug paraphernalia.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Separately, a man has been charged following the seizure of €50,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants in Co Tipperary yesterday.

Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

