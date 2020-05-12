Man arrested after gardaí seize cocaine worth €60,000 in Tipperary

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man following the seizure of €60,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Co Tipperary.

As a part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs the county, gardaí from the Clonmel District Drugs Unit seized €60,000 of suspected cocaine (pending analysis) at an outdoor location between Mullinahone and Ballingarry yesterday.

A follow-up search was carried out at a house in Drangan Village this afternoon. During the search, gardaí seized a weighing scales, a vacuum packing machine, bags and other drug paraphernalia.

A man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Clonmel Garda Station under section two of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Separately, a man has been charged following the seizure of €50,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants in Co Tipperary yesterday.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.