Monday 30 November 2020
Ten deaths and 290 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland started a two-week “circuit-breaker” lockdown on Friday.

By Adam Daly Monday 30 Nov 2020, 3:24 PM
Image: PA
NORTHERN IRELAND HAS confirmed a further 290 cases of Covid-19 in its latest update this afternoon.

Additionally, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has reported that ten more people have died, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths to 996.

The tally of Covid-19 cases in the North since the first outbreak of the virus earlier this year now stands at 52,465.

A two-week “circuit-breaker” lockdown came into effect in Northern Ireland on Friday, with non-essential retail, churches, leisure and hospitality businesses closing.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said the decision on further restrictions was “difficult but right”, while the hospitality sector is seeking assurances from Stormont that it can reopen on 11 December.

36 patients with Covid-19 are currently in the ICU, with 427 Covid-19 patients hospitalised in Northern Ireland overall.

Hospital occupancy in the North is at 94%, and there are 131 active Covid-19 outbreaks in care homes.

 

