Friday 22 April 2022
Man accused of sexual assault on shop worker in store toilet

He was charged with groping a staff member in the toilets of a major Dublin retailer.

By Tom Tuite Friday 22 Apr 2022, 2:50 PM
1 hour ago
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A MAN HAS been granted bail after he was charged with groping a staff member in an alleged sexual assault in the toilets of a major Dublin retailer.

Ianos Carolea, 36, of The Hermitage, Balgriffin, Dublin 13, appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court.

The incident allegedly occurred in a store’s toilets in one of the main shopping quarters of Dublin city centre’s north side on a date last September.

Store Street Garda John Timmons told the court that the accused “made no reply” when charged, and he was handed a copy of the charge.

He said the Director of Public Prosecutions has directed “summary disposal,” meaning the case should remain in the district court, not the circuit court, which can, on conviction, impose lengthier sentences. Carolea was arrested by appointment to be charged.

Judge Smyth then asked for an outline of the evidence before accepting jurisdiction.

Garda Timmons told the court it was alleged a male approached a staff member while “in the act of masturbation”.

The court heard the State’s case was that he “pinched” the shop worker “and attempted to manually stimulate him”. However, the staff member, in his 20s, left the toilets.

There was no objection to bail.

Defence solicitor Michael Kelleher asked the court to grant an order for disclosure of evidence, including statements and CCTV evidence.

Judge Smyth acceded to the request.

He ordered the accused to appear again in May when he will be expected to enter a plea and have a later hearing date set if he contests the charge.

Legal aid was granted to Carolea who did not address the court.

Tom Tuite

