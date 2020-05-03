ICU cases below 100 for second day, South Korea loosens social distancing rules: Today's Covid-19 Main Points

THE NUMBER OF confirmed cases of Covid-19 in intensive care units has remained below 100 for the second day, as 98 people were confirmed as having the virus in ICUs around the country.

According to the latest figures from the HSE, as of 8pm last night, there were 688 confirmed cases Covid-19 in the country’s hospitals, with 265 suspected cases.

There were also 22 people suspected as having the virus in intensive care, while there were 131 critical care beds still available.

The Department of Health last night confirmed that a further 25 people had died from Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the death toll here to 1,286.

Internationally, parts of Europe, Asia and the United States have begun to lift restrictions to try to inject life into economies crippled by weeks of closures and ease the pressure from populations wearying of confinement.

In Italy, will be allowed to stroll in parks and visit relatives from Monday. Restaurants can open for takeaway and wholesale stores can resume business also.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

A further 25 have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed last night. An additional 343 cases of coronavirus have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 21,176.

Some respite care services have been cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving vulnerable people and their families without much-needed services.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has asked his officials to examine the issues around liability and insurability of claims made as a result of contracting Covid-19 while on a business premises.

Covid-19 is hitting patients’ kidneys, not their lungs. Irish authorities were ahead of the curve and got extra kidney treatment equipment and supplies after the disease outbreak in northern Italy.

Health Minister Simon Harris has said that those aged over 70s are “a resilient generation”, adding that he is aware the impact of cocooning is having on their lives.

