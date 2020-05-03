This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Sunday 3 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

ICU cases below 100 for second day, South Korea loosens social distancing rules: Today's Covid-19 Main Points

Here are the main points to know about Covid-19 in Ireland and around the world today.

By Adam Daly Sunday 3 May 2020, 11:26 AM
18 minutes ago 2,282 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5090701
Kim and Laura Murphy walking their dog in Dun Laoghaire while observing social distancing protocols.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews
Kim and Laura Murphy walking their dog in Dun Laoghaire while observing social distancing protocols.
Kim and Laura Murphy walking their dog in Dun Laoghaire while observing social distancing protocols.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews

THE NUMBER OF confirmed cases of Covid-19 in intensive care units has remained below 100 for the second day, as 98 people were confirmed as having the virus in ICUs around the country.

According to the latest figures from the HSE, as of 8pm last night, there were 688 confirmed cases Covid-19 in the country’s hospitals, with 265 suspected cases. 

There were also 22 people suspected as having the virus in intensive care, while there were 131 critical care beds still available.

The Department of Health last night confirmed that a further 25 people had died from Covid-19 in Ireland, bringing the death toll here to 1,286. 

Internationally, parts of Europe, Asia and the United States have begun to lift restrictions to try to inject life into economies crippled by weeks of closures and ease the pressure from populations wearying of confinement.

In Italy, will be allowed to stroll in parks and visit relatives from Monday. Restaurants can open for takeaway and wholesale stores can resume business also. 

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

  • A further 25 have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed last night. An additional 343 cases of coronavirus have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 21,176.
  • Some respite care services have been cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving vulnerable people and their families without much-needed services.
  • Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has asked his officials to examine the issues around liability and insurability of claims made as a result of contracting Covid-19 while on a business premises.
  • Covid-19 is hitting patients’ kidneys, not their lungs. Irish authorities were ahead of the curve and got extra kidney treatment equipment and supplies after the disease outbreak in northern Italy.
  • Health Minister Simon Harris has said that those aged over 70s are “a resilient generation”, adding that he is aware the impact of cocooning is having on their lives.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

  • South Korea has said it will loosen social distancing rules this week to allow gatherings and events to take place after the number of new coronavirus cases dropped significantly in recent days. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said gatherings and events will be permitted under the condition that they follow disinfection measures. 
  • A massive wave of coronavirus infections is blasting through the world’s largest prison population in the United States even as officials begin opening up their economies, saying the disease has plateaued.
  • The number of confirmed cases in India neared 40,000 as the country of 1.3 billion people marked the 40th day of a nationwide lockdown that has upended lives and millions of jobs. The official death toll reached 1,301.
#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie