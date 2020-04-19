41 more deaths in Ireland and Trump issues warning to China: Today's Covid-19 main points

A FURTHER 41 people who contracted Covid-19 have died in Ireland, health officials have confirmed.
The Department of Health also confirmed yesterday that 630 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded here, and 148 more cases from a testing backlog were confirmed by a lab in Germany.
The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland now stands at 14,758 and there have been 571 deaths overall.
Internationally, the European death toll has surpassed 100,000 and US President Donald has warned that China could face consequences if it is “knowingly responsible” for the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:
- A further 41 deaths and 630 new cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, plus 148 positive cases from the March backlog.
- Of the 571 people who have died in Ireland overall, 330 had been admitted to hospital and 46 were in intensive care.
- Lifting restrictions on people’s movements will happen in a “slow and controlled manner”, the chairman of the Covid-19 expert advisory group has said.
- The HSE has said an internal memo at a Dublin nursing home describing patients as ‘dirty’ was issued in error without any formal approval.
In our latest ‘Debunked’ article, we look at whether or not 2020 is a ‘normal’ year for deaths from respiratory illnesses.
Here are today’s Covid-19 main international points:
- The European Covid-19 death toll has surpassed 100,000 and Spain faces three more weeks of lockdown.
- US President Donald has warned that China could face consequences if it is “knowingly responsible” for the coronavirus pandemic.
- Britain’s Covid-19 death toll has surpassed 15,000 after 888 new fatalities were announced.
- The UK government has pledged a further £50 million (around €57.5 million) of funding to support the Northern Ireland Executive’s bid to tackle coronavirus.
- US governors are moving to ease restrictions meant to control the spread of the coronavirus, even as new hot spots emerge and experts warn that moving too fast could prove disastrous.
- A probe has been launched after “gross negligence” at a Montreal nursing home – residents were left soiled and unfed after their caregivers fled the premises following a number of deaths.
