41 more deaths in Ireland and Trump issues warning to China: Today's Covid-19 main points

A volunteer prepares free food for medical workers at the kitchen of the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, during the week.

A volunteer prepares free food for medical workers at the kitchen of the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, during the week.

A FURTHER 41 people who contracted Covid-19 have died in Ireland, health officials have confirmed.

The Department of Health also confirmed yesterday that 630 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded here, and 148 more cases from a testing backlog were confirmed by a lab in Germany.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland now stands at 14,758 and there have been 571 deaths overall.

Internationally, the European death toll has surpassed 100,000 and US President Donald has warned that China could face consequences if it is “knowingly responsible” for the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

A further 41 deaths and 630 new cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, plus 148 positive cases from the March backlog.

Of the 571 people who have died in Ireland overall, 330 had been admitted to hospital and 46 were in intensive care.

Lifting restrictions on people’s movements will happen in a “slow and controlled manner”, the chairman of the Covid-19 expert advisory group has said.

The HSE has said an internal memo at a Dublin nursing home describing patients as ‘dirty’ was issued in error without any formal approval.

In our latest ‘Debunked’ article, we look at whether or not 2020 is a ‘normal’ year for deaths from respiratory illnesses.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main international points: