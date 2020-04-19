This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 19 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

41 more deaths in Ireland and Trump issues warning to China: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here are the main points to know about Covid-19 in Ireland and around the world today.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 19 Apr 2020, 9:51 AM
32 minutes ago 9,167 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5078146
A volunteer prepares free food for medical workers at the kitchen of the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, during the week.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
A volunteer prepares free food for medical workers at the kitchen of the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, during the week.
A volunteer prepares free food for medical workers at the kitchen of the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, during the week.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

A FURTHER 41 people who contracted Covid-19 have died in Ireland, health officials have confirmed.

The Department of Health also confirmed yesterday that 630 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded here, and 148 more cases from a testing backlog were confirmed by a lab in Germany.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland now stands at 14,758 and there have been 571 deaths overall.

Internationally, the European death toll has surpassed 100,000 and US President Donald has warned that China could face consequences if it is “knowingly responsible” for the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

  • A further 41 deaths and 630 new cases have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, plus 148 positive cases from the March backlog.
  • Of the 571 people who have died in Ireland overall, 330 had been admitted to hospital and 46 were in intensive care.
  • Lifting restrictions on people’s movements will happen in a “slow and controlled manner”, the chairman of the Covid-19 expert advisory group has said.
  • The HSE has said an internal memo at a Dublin nursing home describing patients as ‘dirty’ was issued in error without any formal approval. 

  • In our latest ‘Debunked’ article, we look at whether or not 2020 is a ‘normal’ year for deaths from respiratory illnesses.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main international points:

  • The European Covid-19 death toll has surpassed 100,000 and Spain faces three more weeks of lockdown.
  • US President Donald has warned that China could face consequences if it is “knowingly responsible” for the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Britain’s Covid-19 death toll has surpassed 15,000 after 888 new fatalities were announced.
  • The UK government has pledged a further £50 million (around €57.5 million) of funding to support the Northern Ireland Executive’s bid to tackle coronavirus.
  • US governors are moving to ease restrictions meant to control the spread of the coronavirus, even as new hot spots emerge and experts warn that moving too fast could prove disastrous. 
  • A probe has been launched after “gross negligence” at a Montreal nursing home – residents were left soiled and unfed after their caregivers fled the premises following a number of deaths.  
#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie