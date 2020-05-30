Warning over 'tempting' warm weekend and Michael D enters the fray: Today's Covid-19 main points

A garda checkpoint in sunny Phoenix Park. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

IT IS 13 weeks since Ireland had its first confirmed case of Covid-19.

The country has now recorded 24,876 confirmed cases and has sadly seen 1,645 deaths.

The global pandemic has now killed at 362,028 people, with most countries now grappling with how to reopen their societies after unprecedented measures to control the spread of the virus.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

The pandemic has killed at least 362,028 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally.

Greece has listed 29 countries from where it will accept visitors as of 15 June but Ireland is not among them.

A number of UK scientists have warned that it is ‘too soon to ease lockdown’ ahead of a ‘tempting’ warm weekend. From Monday, people in the UK can meet in outdoor groups of six.

US President Donald Trump says he is breaking off ties with the World Health Organization.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she will not attend an in-person summit of G7 leaders in the US next month after Trump suggesting holding it in Camp David.