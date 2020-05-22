This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 22 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leaving Cert plan hits union snag as a rescheduled Olympics looks shaky: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here are the main stories about the pandemic today.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 22 May 2020, 8:01 AM
11 minutes ago 895 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5105181

2902 Face masks A member of the public wearing a face masks in Dublin city. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE CANCELLATION OF the Leaving Cert and the proposed calculated grades system is facing trouble this morning as one of the biggest teaching unions is not on board. 

It comes as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are already affecting global plans for next year as a rescheduled Olympics next year is looking doubtful. Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Ireland 

WORLD

  • A senior Olympics official has warned that holding the postponed Tokyo Games next year faces “real problems”, with even a vaccine unlikely to stave off the threat of the coronavirus.
  • International travellers could face spot checks and £1,000 fines if they fail to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving in the UK. The rules, which do not apply to people travelling from Ireland, also have exemptions for road hauliers and medical officials.
  • At a meeting of the National People’s Congress, China’s communist rulers avoided setting an annual growth target for the first time in decades

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie