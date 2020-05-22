Leaving Cert plan hits union snag as a rescheduled Olympics looks shaky: Today's Covid-19 main points

A member of the public wearing a face masks in Dublin city. Source: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE CANCELLATION OF the Leaving Cert and the proposed calculated grades system is facing trouble this morning as one of the biggest teaching unions is not on board.

It comes as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are already affecting global plans for next year as a rescheduled Olympics next year is looking doubtful. Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

Ireland

WORLD

A senior Olympics official has warned that holding the postponed Tokyo Games next year faces “real problems”, with even a vaccine unlikely to stave off the threat of the coronavirus.

International travellers could face spot checks and £1,000 fines if they fail to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving in the UK. The rules, which do not apply to people travelling from Ireland, also have exemptions for road hauliers and medical officials.

At a meeting of the National People’s Congress, China’s communist rulers avoided setting an annual growth target for the first time in decades