Leaving Cert plan hits union snag as a rescheduled Olympics looks shaky: Today's Covid-19 main points

THE CANCELLATION OF the Leaving Cert and the proposed calculated grades system is facing trouble this morning as one of the biggest teaching unions is not on board.
It comes as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are already affecting global plans for next year as a rescheduled Olympics next year is looking doubtful. Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:
Ireland
- Teachers’ union the ASTI is advising its teachers not to engage with the new Leaving Cert grading system until a legal indemnity is provided to protect them.
- A further 12 people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health has confirmed.
- Full court sittings are set to resume today after fresh advice was received by the Courts Service.
- Horse Racing Ireland has said the seven-day Galway Racing Festival will go ahead behind closed doors in July.
WORLD
- A senior Olympics official has warned that holding the postponed Tokyo Games next year faces “real problems”, with even a vaccine unlikely to stave off the threat of the coronavirus.
- International travellers could face spot checks and £1,000 fines if they fail to self-isolate for 14 days after arriving in the UK. The rules, which do not apply to people travelling from Ireland, also have exemptions for road hauliers and medical officials.
- At a meeting of the National People’s Congress, China’s communist rulers avoided setting an annual growth target for the first time in decades
