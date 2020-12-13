Four deaths and 483 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS IN Northern Ireland has confirmed that there has been an additional 483 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the past 24 hours.

Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has also confirmed that there have been a further four deaths of people with Covid-19 reported in the last 24 hours.

This brings the death toll in Northern Ireland from Covid-19 to 1,124, while the total number of positive cases now stands at 58,216.

The Department of Health #COVID19 dashboard has been updated with latest data.



483 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Sadly, a further 4 deaths have been reported.https://t.co/YN16dmGzhv pic.twitter.com/Z4kQHGZaVf — Department of Health (@healthdpt) December 13, 2020

There are currently 407 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospital being treated, which is a decrease of two in the last 24 hours.

Additionally, there are 29 people in ICU with Covid-19, which is an increase of two in the last 24 hours.

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is currently being rolled out in Northern Ireland, with the first doses being administered on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann said on Tuesday that the vaccine was a “game-changer”.

“This is the start of a long road to recovery but we are on the first step,” said Swann.