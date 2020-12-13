#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 13 December 2020
Advertisement

Four deaths and 483 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is currently being rolled out in Northern Ireland.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 13 Dec 2020, 2:28 PM
52 minutes ago 1,935 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5298299
Image: Shutterstock/Maciek Grabowicz
Image: Shutterstock/Maciek Grabowicz

HEALTH OFFICIALS IN Northern Ireland has confirmed that there has been an additional 483 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the past 24 hours.

Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has also confirmed that there have been a further four deaths of people with Covid-19 reported in the last 24 hours.

This brings the death toll in Northern Ireland from Covid-19 to 1,124, while the total number of positive cases now stands at 58,216.

There are currently 407 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospital being treated, which is a decrease of two in the last 24 hours.

Additionally, there are 29 people in ICU with Covid-19, which is an increase of two in the last 24 hours.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is currently being rolled out in Northern Ireland, with the first doses being administered on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann said on Tuesday that the vaccine was a “game-changer”.

“This is the start of a long road to recovery but we are on the first step,” said Swann.

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie