Four deaths and 483 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

HEALTH OFFICIALS IN Northern Ireland has confirmed that there has been an additional 483 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the past 24 hours.
Northern Ireland’s Department of Health has also confirmed that there have been a further four deaths of people with Covid-19 reported in the last 24 hours.
This brings the death toll in Northern Ireland from Covid-19 to 1,124, while the total number of positive cases now stands at 58,216.
The Department of Health #COVID19 dashboard has been updated with latest data.— Department of Health (@healthdpt) December 13, 2020
There are currently 407 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospital being treated, which is a decrease of two in the last 24 hours.
Additionally, there are 29 people in ICU with Covid-19, which is an increase of two in the last 24 hours.
The Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine is currently being rolled out in Northern Ireland, with the first doses being administered on Tuesday.
Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann said on Tuesday that the vaccine was a “game-changer”.
“This is the start of a long road to recovery but we are on the first step,” said Swann.
