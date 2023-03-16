'We'll have a look at what's next, who's next': RTÉ director-general on The Late Late's future

RTÉ HAS NOT yet made a decision regarding who will the next presenter of the Late Late Show.

The broadcaster announced earlier that Ryan Tubridy will step down as host of the show at the end of the current season.

Tubridy took over presenting duties from Pat Kenny in 2009.

He will present his final Late Late Show on Friday 26 May on RTÉ One.

He will however continue to present his radio show on weekday mornings from 9.00am – 10.00am on RTÉ Radio 1.

Speaking to the News at One, RTÉ director-general Dee Forbes declined to speculate on who may be the next presenter of the Late Late Show.

When asked whether RTÉ is committed to the live format of the show, Forbes said that “it’s a TV phenomenom”.

“I think you talk to anybody around the world involved in live television and they look at it with, you know, eyes wide open going ‘how can this happen?’,” Forbes said.

She said the world now compared to the one when Tubridy started on the show 14 years ago “is completely different”.

Forbes said viewing is “a lot more fragmented” now, with people viewing in different ways.

“But the engagement with the Late Late Show is second to none. People are watching live, they’re watching catch up, they’re watching in snippets on the player, they’re interacting via social media,” she said.

“So there’s no doubt that the ways in which people are watching and listening has changed.

“Obviously, we’ll sit down and we’ll have a look at what’s next, who’s next in that seat.”

She added that RTÉ will “take the time now to look at all of this”.

RTÉ earlier said an announcement will be made later in the summer regarding who will present the show next.

Paying tribute to Tubridy, Forbes said he’s a “phenomenal presenter”.

“He has been with us through times of national joy, crisis and and lots of sorrow,” she said.

“He has made the Late Late Toy Show his own, he is the toy man and he will be missed by kids and families all over the country for that. But I think the reaction today is testament to the role Ryan has played for us here on RTÉ over that time,” she added.