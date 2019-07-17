This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 17 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Defence Force personnel made change on side of road before commemoration event

An image of the incident was shared on social media by the Wives and Partners of the Defence Forces.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 17 Jul 2019, 10:26 AM
31 minutes ago 4,659 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4727806
Image: WPDF via Facebook
Image: WPDF via Facebook

DEFENCE FORCES PERSONNEL were made change their outfits on the side of the road and in a minibus before Sunday’s national commemoration event after they were allegedly not permitted into the building as it was for “VIPs”. 

The National Day of Commemoration took place in Collins Barracks on Sunday, to mark the anniversary of the date in 1921 that a truce was signed ending the Irish War of Independence.

It is alleged that after travelling from the Haulbowline base early on Sunday morning to the commemoration event in Dublin, members of the Defence Forces were “turned away at the gate” of Collins Barracks as the room they were due to change in was “now reserved for VIPs”. 

It is also alleged that, as a result of being turned away, male personnel had to change on the side of a road, while female personnel had to change in a minibus.

An image of the incident was shared on social media by the Wives and Partners of the Defence Forces (WPDF) group. 

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, WPDF spokesperson Shelly Cotter said family members had contacted the group to inform them of the situation. 

“Because it’s the military … if a command is given, they just do it. They knew there was a timeframe, they knew that there was dignitaries … waiting for them,” Cotter said.

“So, they just do what they have to do to do their job, but no they outpouring we’ve got from them since is that they weren’t happy,” she said. 

They will always, always be where you need them to be and do what you’ve asked them to do.
Surely it’s taking the absolute mick to expect grown men and women  - on a Sunday they will not get paid extra for being up there – at best they could offer a day in lieu and then they have to strip on the side of the road. 

In a statement, the Defence Forces confirmed that the incident happened “due to a miscommunication on our part”. 

“It has been identified in our after action review and Óglaigh na hÉireann will put measures in place to address this oversight,” the statement said. 

Cotter has called on the Defence Forces to ensure such an incident doesn’t happen again. 

“We’d love that lessons would be learned and this would not happen again,” Cotter said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie