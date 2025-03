THE GARDA HELICOPTER and multiple patrol cars were involved in a pursuit of a stolen digger across parts of Carlow this morning.

It is understood that the incident began in the early hours of this morning when a man stole a JCB excavator.

Videos circulating online show garda cars and a helicopter involved in the incident and pursuing the stolen digger.

Gardaí were called and the driver of the JCB refused to stop for them – the pursuit then took place at around 9am through rural roads.

Ultimately it ended with the driver being arrested for multiple incidents of dangerous driving.

File image of the type of JCB involved. Alamy Alamy

A garda spokesperson said: “A managed pursuit was put in place to manage the safety of all involved including the public and members of An Garda Síochána.

“The vehicle was subsequently stopped and a male has been arrested for alleged offences contrary to the Road Traffic Acts.

“The male is currently detained at a Garda Station in Co. Carlow under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.”