'Do Not Swim' notice extended at Dublin beach due to storm water overflow

A ‘DO NOT Swim’ notice in place for Malahide Beach in north Dublin has been extended due to storm water overflow.

Fingal County Council released the initial notice on Thursday after unacceptable levels of bacteria were found in bathing samples taken on Tuesday.

A prohibition notice was also issued for Front Strand Balbriggan due to storm water overflow.

Fingal County Council said further water sampling would take place today at both beaches.

The council noted that Malahide Beach remains open but asked that people respect the ‘Do Not Swim’ notices which they say have been put in place “to ensure that the health of bathers is not compromised”.

People intending to swim at any beach in Ireland are advised to check the water quality in advance on the EPA website or by checking the notice board at the entrance to each beach.