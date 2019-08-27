Four teens arrested over house fire in Drogheda

FOUR TEENAGERS HAVE been arrested in relation to what Gardaí are calling a “suspicious fire” in July, but which is understood to be a suspected petrol bomb attack.

Gardaí arrested the four male teenagers this morning during a planned operation in Drogheda. All four are currently being detained at Drogheda Garda station.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning in Rathmullen Park in Drogheda in July. Two people who were inside the house at the time were uninjured, but Gardaí said at the time that there was “significant damage to the premises”.

One of the people in the house was treated in hospital for smoke inhalation.

In a statement in July, Gardaí said a person wearing dark clothing was reportedly seen running from the area at the time of the incident. They had appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

A Garda spokesperson said that investigations are ongoing.