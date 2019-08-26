Man arrested and €186,000 worth of drugs seized in Clondalkin

A MAN HAS been arrested and €186,000 worth of drugs seized after a search on a house in Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí attached to the Divisional Drugs Unit in Lucan carried out a search on the house in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, yesterday evening.

During the course of the search, gardaí discovered and seized diamorphine (an opiate) and cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €186,000 (subject to analysis) along with drugs paraphernalia.

A man was arrested and taken to Ronanstown Garda Station where he was detained under the provisions of Section 2, Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Investigations are ongoing.