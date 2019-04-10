Over 4,000 Xanax tablets, cannabis and cocaine worth €110,000 seized in Sligo

Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ HAVE SEIZED cannabis herb, Xanax tablets, and cocaine worth a combined estimated value of €110,000 in Sligo last night.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with the seizure of these controlled drugs at a house in Calry yesterday evening.

Gardaí at the Sligo-Leitrim Divisional Drug Unit searched a house on the back of a search warrant, and seized 4kg of cannabis herb, over 4,000 Xanax tablets and cocaine with an estimated street value of €110,000 (subject to analysis).

A man (30 years old) was arrested at the scene and taken to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda Station where he is detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.