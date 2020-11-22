Man and woman assaulted in Dublin burglary as assailants escape in white van

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man and a woman were injured in an aggravated burglary in Dublin’s south inner city.

The incident happened at about 11.30 pm last night when two men entered the house in Merton Park and assaulted the occupants before leaving the scene in a white van.

The man and woman were taken to St James’ Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí say that the van the assailants escaped in was a small white Ford Transit Connect van with a roof rack and a partial registration beginning 06-D.

Anyone who was in the Merton Park area in or around the time of the incident and who may have seen this vehicle or anything suspicious are being asked to come forward.

The area around Merton Park where the incident took place is commonly referred to as ‘the Tenters’.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gardaí are also appealing for anyone who may have dashcam footage and who were in the area between 11.15 pm and 11.45 pm to contact them at Kevin Street Garda Station.