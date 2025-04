The narrow house is seen here with a red door and black-framed window, with estate agent signage pole to the front. Valerie Flynn / The Journal Valerie Flynn / The Journal / The Journal

DUBLIN BUYERS ARE bidding on a tiny house that, at about 38 square metres, is a little bigger than three shopping centre car-parking spaces.

It has an asking price of €265,000 – but it’s understood bidding is now well above €300,000.

There has been strong interest in viewings for the little house, which also has its own small garden.

House prices are climbing in the capital and this one is no exception.

Official property price records show it previously changed hands for €125,000 in 2013.

Southside location

The house is on Long Lane, just off Heytesbury Street in the trendy, upmarket Portobello neighbourhood, a hotspot for nightlife and eating out on the southside of the city. The estate agent’s listing for the house notes its proximity to the offices of Google, Facebook and Twitter.

The house is part of a terrace of red-bricks, but it’s much narrower than others on the street.

The estate agent’s pictures show a kitchen that can seat two on stools, a sitting room with three chairs and a bookshelf, and a bed in a converted attic. The bathroom is also on this “mezzanine” level, according to the estate agent’s description.

The house is smaller than others on the terrace. Valerie Flynn / The Journal Valerie Flynn / The Journal / The Journal

Rent

The estate agent says the house will appeal to both first-time buyers and investors. It suggests a rental yield of about 8%.

Based on the asking price, that would mean a monthly rent of €1,760, although the estate agent’s literature notes that there is no rent cap on the property.

Property price inflation is at an eight-year high nationally, with price growth in the capital and Leinster fuelling the increase, according to the latest Daft.ie report.

Dublin City Council rules state that a parking space in a shopping centre should be 2.5m wide and 4.75m long, an area of just under 11.9 square metres.

New one-bed apartments in the city should be 45 square metres at a minimum under building regulations, with 37 square metres required for studio-type apartments.