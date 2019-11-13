The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #IRISH WATER: Raw sewage from 77,000 people in Ireland is flowing into the environment every day.

2. #PROPERTY LADDER: First-time buyers in Dublin are now spending an average of €375,000 for a home.

3. #AND IT’S LIVE: Live televised proceedings of the Trump impeachment inquiry are set to get under way today.

4. #BREXIT: Tánaiste Simon Coveney is travelling to Edinburgh today, for meetings aimed at helping to build ties with Scotland post-Brexit.

5. #DESTRUCTION: Australia remains on high alert as the country deals with the devastation caused by widespread bushfires.

6. #SINN FÉIN: Michelle O’Neill faces a challenge to her MLA seat in Upper Bann with John O’Dowd set to contest for it at this weekend’s Sinn Féin Ard Fheis.

7. #VIOLENCE: Students armed with petrol bombs clashed with police overnight in Hong Kong.

8. #WEATHER: Sleet and snow are expected in some areas of the country today, with temperatures set to hit freezing this evening.