Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 10 December, 2019
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 7:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Joe Gough
Image: Shutterstock/Joe Gough

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #RTÉ: Director General Dee Forbes is set to renew her appeal for TV licence reforms when she appears before a panel of TDs and senators in Leinster House this afternoon. 

2. #EPA: The water quality of almost half of Ireland’s lakes and rivers is unsatisfactory, according to a new report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

3. #WHITE ISLAND: Police in New Zealand have announced an investigation after yesterday’s volcanic eruption which may have killed as many as 13 people.

4. #ROBBERY: Gardaí are investigating after cash was stolen from a cash-in-transit van in Dublin this morning. 

5. #COLD HOMES: Leaking roofs, damp walls and cold homes is the experience of 140,000 children living in Ireland, according to a new report from Saint Vincent de Paul.  

6. #CONFIDENCE VOTE: Health Minister Simon Harris has said he is not worried that a possible motion of no confidence in him could bring about an early general election. 

7. #CHILE: A plane carrying 38 people has disappeared on its way to Chile’s air force base in Antarctica, authorities have said. 

8. #COURTS: A couple who claimed they had been defamed by staff who asked them to pay a dinner bill at a Dublin pub-restaurant have lost a €75,000 claim but escaped having to pay defence legal costs.

