Ellen Degeneres tests positive for Covid-19

US CHATSHOW HOST Ellen Degeneres has announced that she recently tested positive for Covid-19 but is feeling fine.

The 62-year-old posted a statement online to say she would be back on air in the New Year.

“Hi everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now,” she said on Twitter.

“Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

The production company behind the talk show, Telepictures, told CNN that the show had been put on pause until January and that repeat episodes will run between now and then.

The comedian kicked off the 18th of her talk show back in September with an apology addressing allegations of a toxic workplace culture under her watch.

The show had been mired in controversy after BuzzFeed News published a report over the summer detailing a culture of fear among her employees that included accusations of sexual misconduct, racism and intimidation from the show’s management.

In August three high-level producers were let go: an executive producer Ed Glavin, a co-executive producer Jonathan Norman, and head writer Kevin Leman.