Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Michael Hayes (left) from the National Lottery sprays champagne as Les Reilly and the staff of Reilly's Daybreak in Naul, Co Dublin, celebrate selling the EuroMillions €175 million winning lotto ticket. Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire

WORLD

A model wears a creation by Burberry at the Autumn/Winter 2019 fashion week runway show in London. Source: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

#BURBERRY: The chief executive and chief creative officer of Burberry apologised after a hoodie with strings tied in the shape of a noose was shown on the company’s London Fashion Week runway.

#SHOCKED: British teenager Shamima Begum, who joined the Islamic State group in Syria in 2015 has said she was shocked by a government decision to revoke her citizenship.

#BRITAIN: Three conservative MPs announced that they quit Theresa May’s party to join the newly formed Independent Group.

PARTING SHOT

Well many people in Ireland are asking themselves today: What would I spend all that money on? One lucky family can answer the question, after they scooped the €175 million jackpot in last night’s Euromillions.

But financial planner Eoin McGee has some prudent advice for anyone who finds themselves with that much cash – think sensibly with your winnings.

Writing in TheJournal.ie, McGee says to take your time, plan your options and be sensible.

“When it comes to taking time off, you might want to do a staycation in Ireland and stay in a lovely suite in a nice hotel, or a villa in Europe, or maybe a private yacht in the Bahamas. But remember the €10,000 rule – don’t try to buy the yacht yet,” he says.