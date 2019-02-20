This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Family wins big in Euromillions, Patrick Hutch released and Simon Harris survives no confidence vote – It’s The Fix.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 9:10 PM
1 hour ago 2,403 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4504711

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

EuroMillions lottery Michael Hayes (left) from the National Lottery sprays champagne as Les Reilly and the staff of Reilly's Daybreak in Naul, Co Dublin, celebrate selling the EuroMillions €175 million winning lotto ticket. Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire

  • Gardaí announced that they had arrested 23 people in an organised crackdown on thefts from shops across Limerick City.
  • Health Minister Simon Harris survived a motion of no confidence after it was defeated by by 53 votes to 58, with 37 abstentions.
  • Gardaí renewed their appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of 41-year-old Jon Jonsson who has been missing for 11 days.
  • There were calls for an immediate roll-out of training for Coast Guard members after the organisation banned the use of blue lights and sirens in vehicles while travelling to incidents. 
  • The massive €175 million Euromillions jackpot was bought in a shop in north Dublin, and won by a family syndicate. 
  • Patrick Hutch walked free from the Special Criminal Court after charges against him for the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in Dublin were dropped by the State.
  • Gardaí identified a woman who died from her injuries after being discovered on the side of the road. 
  • Vicky Phelan said she plans to pull back from campaigning about the CervicalCheck scandal to focus on her health and family. 
  • The majority of Irish people think the government should re-tender the contract for construction of the National Children’s Hospital, a poll showed. 

WORLD

Burberry Apology A model wears a creation by Burberry at the Autumn/Winter 2019 fashion week runway show in London. Source: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

#BURBERRY: The chief executive and chief creative officer of Burberry apologised after a hoodie with strings tied in the shape of a noose was shown on the company’s London Fashion Week runway.

#SHOCKED: British teenager Shamima Begum, who joined the Islamic State group in Syria in 2015 has said she was shocked by a government decision to revoke her citizenship.

#BRITAIN: Three conservative MPs announced that they quit Theresa May’s party to join the newly formed Independent Group.  

PARTING SHOT 

Well many people in Ireland are asking themselves today: What would I spend all that money on? One lucky family can answer the question, after they scooped the €175 million jackpot in last night’s Euromillions.

But financial planner Eoin McGee has some prudent advice for anyone who finds themselves with that much cash – think sensibly with your winnings.

Writing in TheJournal.ieMcGee says to take your time, plan your options and be sensible. 

“When it comes to taking time off, you might want to do a staycation in Ireland and stay in a lovely suite in a nice hotel, or a villa in Europe, or maybe a private yacht in the Bahamas. But remember the €10,000 rule – don’t try to buy the yacht yet,” he says. 

