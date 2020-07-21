Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND



INTERNATIONAL



#LUTSK: A man seized a bus and held passengers hostage in Ukraine.

#LIBEL CASE: The Johnny Depp libel case heard that Elon Musk offered to give Amber Heard 24/7 security in 2016.

#EUROPE: The European Council finally agreed a €750 billion virus recovery fund – including €390 billion in grants.

PARTING SHOT

At the onset of the pandemic, we heard a lot about “herd immunity”. It was talked about particularly in the UK context and appeared as if the government there was advocating such a strategy.

This longread on the BBC today takes a sharp look at herd immunity and whether it changed the course of the outbreak.