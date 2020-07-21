This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 21 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Sean Murray Tuesday 21 Jul 2020, 9:00 PM
47 minutes ago 2,505 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5156214

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

file-photo-the-funeral-of-former-republic-of-ireland-football-manager-jack-charlton-is-taking-place-in-ashington-england-today-end Source: Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

mike-pompeo-uk-visit UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and the United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo in London today Source: Peter Summers/PA Images

#LUTSK: A man seized a bus and held passengers hostage in Ukraine.

#LIBEL CASE: The Johnny Depp libel case heard that Elon Musk offered to give Amber Heard 24/7 security in 2016.

#EUROPE: The European Council finally agreed a €750 billion virus recovery fund – including €390 billion in grants. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

At the onset of the pandemic, we heard a lot about “herd immunity”. It was talked about particularly in the UK context and appeared as if the government there was advocating such a strategy.

This longread on the BBC today takes a sharp look at herd immunity and whether it changed the course of the outbreak

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie