Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- There were 36 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland, with no further deaths notified.
- The famous Walkinstown Roundabout scenes were recreated as Ireland remembered Big Jack Charlton as he was laid to rest today.
- Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said it’s wrong to send “mixed messages” over foreign travel ahead of an expected decision from government on the so-called Green List.
- Half of nursing homes inspected after Covid-19 outbreaks were not infection control-compliant.
- Face shields are now an acceptable face covering on all public transport.
- The Dáil held a minute’s silence and Taoiseach Micheál Martin apologised to the late Ruth Morrisey and her family.
- The FAI announced the appointment of a top civil servant as its fourth independent director.
- The Housing Minister told councils to buy up properties as social housing targets “will not be achieved”.
- A nurse who was hospitalised with Covid-19 criticised low staffing and said she was “extremely burned out”.
- The Leaving Cert results are set to issue directly to students through an online portal at 9am on Monday 7 September.
- A waitress who cut her little finger while polishing a glass was awarded €25,000.
- This week’s episode of The Explainer podcast looks at how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine.
INTERNATIONAL
#LUTSK: A man seized a bus and held passengers hostage in Ukraine.
#LIBEL CASE: The Johnny Depp libel case heard that Elon Musk offered to give Amber Heard 24/7 security in 2016.
#EUROPE: The European Council finally agreed a €750 billion virus recovery fund – including €390 billion in grants.
PARTING SHOT
At the onset of the pandemic, we heard a lot about “herd immunity”. It was talked about particularly in the UK context and appeared as if the government there was advocating such a strategy.
This longread on the BBC today takes a sharp look at herd immunity and whether it changed the course of the outbreak.
