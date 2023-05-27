Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.
#ENGLAND: Just Stop Oil protesters forced a stoppage in play during the Gallagher Rugby Premiership final at Twickenham.
#SCHOFIELD: ITV said it investigated “rumours of a relationship” between Phillip Schofield and an ITV employee around three years ago but claim both parties “repeatedly denied” it.
#RUSSIA: Two drones damaged the administration building of an oil pipeline in Russia’s western Pskov region, the regional governor said.
#UNITED STATESL US president Joe Biden said a deal to resolve the US government’s debt ceiling crisis was “very close”.
Last night marked Ryan Tubridy’s last ever Late Late Show.
Our reporter Carl Kinsella watched for an evening full of memories and poignant moments and… Muppets!?
