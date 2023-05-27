Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

Jason Clarke Almost 1,300 runners took part today in the 25th annual Calcutta Run, The Legal Fundraiser, at the Law Society of Ireland on Saturday 27 May 2023. Jason Clarke

IRELAND

WORLD

PA Images A Just Stop Oil protestor disrupts the Rugby Premiership final in Twickenham today. PA Images

#ENGLAND: Just Stop Oil protesters forced a stoppage in play during the Gallagher Rugby Premiership final at Twickenham.

#SCHOFIELD: ITV said it investigated “rumours of a relationship” between Phillip Schofield and an ITV employee around three years ago but claim both parties “repeatedly denied” it.

#RUSSIA: Two drones damaged the administration building of an oil pipeline in Russia’s western Pskov region, the regional governor said.

#UNITED STATESL US president Joe Biden said a deal to resolve the US government’s debt ceiling crisis was “very close”.

PARTING SHOT

Last night marked Ryan Tubridy’s last ever Late Late Show.

Our reporter Carl Kinsella watched for an evening full of memories and poignant moments and… Muppets!?