Saturday 27 May 2023
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday
Female cyclist dies in road accident, Munster win title and Just Stop Oil protest at Twickenham – This evening’s top stories.
18 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

Calcutta Run9 Jason Clarke Almost 1,300 runners took part today in the 25th annual Calcutta Run, The Legal Fundraiser, at the Law Society of Ireland on Saturday 27 May 2023. Jason Clarke

IRELAND

  • The death was announced of Ava Barry – the daughter of medicinal cannabis campaigner Vera Twomey.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that ‘middle Ireland’ continues to be his priority as he stands firm on Fine Gael’s demands in coalition.
  • A female cyclist died in a road traffic crash in Garristown, Co Dublin, this afternoon.
  • A man was charged in connection with the fatal assault of a man in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford on Thursday evening.
  • A man who had been undergoing dialysis for five years spoke about the importance of organ donation. 
  • Cork City Owner Dermot Usher confirmed that lifetime bans will be issued to the fans who directed vile chants towards Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley about his sick son.
  • Gardaí announced that €3.9 million worth of cannabis was seized by in Balbriggan, North County Dublin, last night.
  • TheJournal.ie reported that a state-led investigation in alleged collusion surrounding child abuser Bill Kenneally can be concluded this year, according to the Commission of Investigation. 
  • The Dublin Airport Authority warned that long-term and short-term car parks at the airport are almost full and will be unable to accommodate all visitors this weekend.
  • Munster claimed their first trophy in 12 years as they beat the Stormers in Cape Town in the URC final.

WORLD

river (48) PA Images A Just Stop Oil protestor disrupts the Rugby Premiership final in Twickenham today. PA Images

#ENGLAND: Just Stop Oil protesters forced a stoppage in play during the Gallagher Rugby Premiership final at Twickenham. 

#SCHOFIELD: ITV said it investigated “rumours of a relationship” between Phillip Schofield and an ITV employee around three years ago but claim both parties “repeatedly denied” it.

#RUSSIA: Two drones damaged the administration building of an oil pipeline in Russia’s western Pskov region, the regional governor said.

#UNITED STATESL US president Joe Biden said a deal to resolve the US government’s debt ceiling crisis was “very close”.

 PARTING SHOT

Last night marked Ryan Tubridy’s last ever Late Late Show.

Our reporter Carl Kinsella watched for an evening full of memories and poignant moments and… Muppets!?

