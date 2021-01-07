#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 7 January 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Adam Daly Thursday 7 Jan 2021, 9:32 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Snow in Dublin 010 Layla Whelan (age 7) and Conor Whelan (age 3) from Dublin pictured as they go tobogganing by the Papal Cross in Phoenix Park today. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD 

electoral-college-protests Capitol police officers stand outside of fencing that was installed around the exterior of the Capitol grounds. Source: Evan Vucci/PA

#MAGA MOB: US president-elect Joe Biden has condemned Donald Trump’s behaviour and called those who stormed the US Capitol “domestic terrorists” as Democrats call for Trump’s removal from office. 

#BLOCKED: Facebook and Instagram blocked Donald Trump’s accounts “indefinitely” following yesterday’s unrest at the Capitol Buildings in Washington DC. 

#MISINFORMATION: Extreme right wing political views spread via social media through viral online conspiracy theories and misinformation over the past number of years culminated in the violence witnessed in Washington DC yesterday, experts believe 

PARTING SHOT 

There was a lot of fuss on Irish Twitter last night over Kerryman Donie O’Sullivan’s reporting from Capitol Hill for CNN.  

O’Sullivan said he was overwhelmed by the love from Ireland amidst yesterday’s madness. He is set to appear on the Late Late Show tomorrow night. 

