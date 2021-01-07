Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Layla Whelan (age 7) and Conor Whelan (age 3) from Dublin pictured as they go tobogganing by the Papal Cross in Phoenix Park today. Source: RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Capitol police officers stand outside of fencing that was installed around the exterior of the Capitol grounds. Source: Evan Vucci/PA

#MAGA MOB: US president-elect Joe Biden has condemned Donald Trump’s behaviour and called those who stormed the US Capitol “domestic terrorists” as Democrats call for Trump’s removal from office.

#BLOCKED: Facebook and Instagram blocked Donald Trump’s accounts “indefinitely” following yesterday’s unrest at the Capitol Buildings in Washington DC.

#MISINFORMATION: Extreme right wing political views spread via social media through viral online conspiracy theories and misinformation over the past number of years culminated in the violence witnessed in Washington DC yesterday, experts believe

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

There was a lot of fuss on Irish Twitter last night over Kerryman Donie O’Sullivan’s reporting from Capitol Hill for CNN.

O’Sullivan said he was overwhelmed by the love from Ireland amidst yesterday’s madness. He is set to appear on the Late Late Show tomorrow night.