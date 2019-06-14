This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 14 June, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

An air craft crash, hospital waiting lists and Downing St… catch up on all the day’s news.

By Conor McCrave Friday 14 Jun 2019, 9:12 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Light aircraft crash Belan, Moone, Athy, Co Kildare Aircraft investigators with a Garda superintendent following crash in Kildare Source: Eamonn Farrell via PA Images

  • Two men were killed in a light aircraft crash in Kildare this afternoon.
  • New figures show outpatient hospital waiting lists rose significantly last month with an extra 4,446 people waiting for an appointment.
  • Notices were placed on a beach in Dublin after Lion’s Mane jellyfish washed ashore.
  • A number of calls were made to the State Exams Commission over reports of a ‘muffled’ sound during the French Leaving Cert exam.
  • A man and a teenage girl have been arrested in London over the suspicious death of an Irishman.

WORLD

Switzerland Women's Strike Women protest during a nationwide women's strike in Lucerne, Switzerland today Source: Alexandra Wey via PA Images

#SWITZERLAND: Thousands of women dressed in purple took to the streets in Switzerland in protest over equal pay.

#NUMBER 10: British Health secretary Matt Hancock has announced that he’s withdrawing from the Tory leadership race.

#RUSSIA: The European Union said that Russian sources carried out sustained disinformation efforts to suppress turnout and sway voters during the European Parliament elections.

PARTING SHOT

It’s true! Firefighters do in fact come to the rescue of cats stuck in trees… or in this case, cats stuck on a ledge.

Members from Tallaght Fire Station saved a black kitten that found itself trapped in Newland’s Cross this afternoon.

Just another day at the office, eh!

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

