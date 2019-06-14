Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Aircraft investigators with a Garda superintendent following crash in Kildare Source: Eamonn Farrell via PA Images

Two men were killed in a light aircraft crash in Kildare this afternoon.

in Kildare this afternoon. New figures show outpatient hospital waiting lists rose significantly last month with an extra 4,446 people waiting for an appointment.

rose significantly last month with an extra 4,446 people waiting for an appointment. Notices were placed on a beach in Dublin after Lion’s Mane jellyfish washed ashore.

washed ashore. A number of calls were made to the State Exams Commission over reports of a ‘muffled’ sound during the French Leaving Cert exam.

exam. A man and a teenage girl have been arrested in London over the suspicious death of an Irishman.

WORLD

Women protest during a nationwide women's strike in Lucerne, Switzerland today Source: Alexandra Wey via PA Images

#SWITZERLAND: Thousands of women dressed in purple took to the streets in Switzerland in protest over equal pay.

#NUMBER 10: British Health secretary Matt Hancock has announced that he’s withdrawing from the Tory leadership race.

#RUSSIA: The European Union said that Russian sources carried out sustained disinformation efforts to suppress turnout and sway voters during the European Parliament elections.

PARTING SHOT

It’s true! Firefighters do in fact come to the rescue of cats stuck in trees… or in this case, cats stuck on a ledge.

Firefighters from Tallaght Fire Station have rescued a kitten from the ledge of the N7 flyover at Newland's Cross. Members of the public were putting themselves in danger in an attempt to rescue it. A staff member of neighbouring @AutokeyDublin is caring for the kitten. pic.twitter.com/zeUo4KegYs — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 13, 2019 Source: Dublin Fire Brigade /Twitter

Members from Tallaght Fire Station saved a black kitten that found itself trapped in Newland’s Cross this afternoon.

Just another day at the office, eh!