Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The family of Nóra Quoirin, a teenage Irish citizen who went missing in Malaysia six days ago, has said “she is not independent and does not go anywhere alone”.
- The Beef Plan Movement has withdrawn from one of its protests because it said a small number of demonstrators were not abiding by its rules and guidelines.
- A married couple have been remanded in custody on child cruelty charges after their nine-year-old daughter was discovered with serious injuries at her home.
- Ryanair pilots in Ireland are to give notice of industrial action, seeking better pay and working conditions, following a vote.
- Dublin councils have confirmed that a number of Dublin bathing areas are closed until tomorrow evening after another wastewater spill.
- The NTA has launched a week-long public campaign to highlight racism experienced by both staff and passengers on public transport in Ireland.
- A disease which is fatal to hares and rabbits has been discovered for the first time in the wild in Ireland.
- The number of patients waiting for their first hospital appointment in Ireland has jumped by more than 40,000 since the beginning of the year.
- A developer plans on turning the former Rialto Cinema into purpose-built student accommodation.
INTERNATIONAL
#GUNS: US President Donald has said fellow Republicans will set aside resistance to restricting access to firearms by supporting background checks for people buying weapons.
#NEYMAR: A Brazilian judge has dismissed the rape case against footballer Neymar citing insufficient evidence.
#ACCUSED: Actor Cuba Gooding Jr will go on trial over accusations he groped a woman in New York after a court dismissed his plea to have the case thrown out.
PARTING SHOT
A new vodka has been made with grain and water from the Chernobyl exclusion zone, the BBC has reported.
This is the first consumer product to come from the abandoned area around the damaged nuclear power plant.
(Click here if you can’t see the tweet)
