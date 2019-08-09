Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Farmers protesting at the Dawn Meat plant at Grannagh Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Michael Gove with Warrenpoint Harbour Authority CEO Clare Guinness in Northern Ireland earlier today Source: Liam McBurney via PA Images

#GUNS: US President Donald has said fellow Republicans will set aside resistance to restricting access to firearms by supporting background checks for people buying weapons.

#NEYMAR: A Brazilian judge has dismissed the rape case against footballer Neymar citing insufficient evidence.

#ACCUSED: Actor Cuba Gooding Jr will go on trial over accusations he groped a woman in New York after a court dismissed his plea to have the case thrown out.

PARTING SHOT

A new vodka has been made with grain and water from the Chernobyl exclusion zone, the BBC has reported.

This is the first consumer product to come from the abandoned area around the damaged nuclear power plant.

