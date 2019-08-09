This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Friday 9 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 9 Aug 2019, 8:45 PM
48 minutes ago 1,525 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4760076

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

006 Beef protest_90577335 Farmers protesting at the Dawn Meat plant at Grannagh Source: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • The family of Nóra Quoirin, a teenage Irish citizen who went missing in Malaysia six days ago, has said “she is not independent and does not go anywhere alone”.
  • The Beef Plan Movement has withdrawn from one of its protests because it said a small number of demonstrators were not abiding by its rules and guidelines. 
  • A married couple have been remanded in custody on child cruelty charges after their nine-year-old daughter was discovered with serious injuries at her home.
  • Ryanair pilots in Ireland are to give notice of industrial action, seeking better pay and working conditions, following a vote. 
  • Dublin councils have confirmed that a number of Dublin bathing areas are closed until tomorrow evening after another wastewater spill.
  • The NTA has launched a week-long public campaign to highlight racism experienced by both staff and passengers on public transport in Ireland.
  • A disease which is fatal to hares and rabbits has been discovered for the first time in the wild in Ireland.
  • The number of patients waiting for their first hospital appointment in Ireland has jumped by more than 40,000 since the beginning of the year.
  • A developer plans on turning the former Rialto Cinema into purpose-built student accommodation

INTERNATIONAL

Michael Gove visit to Northern Ireland Michael Gove with Warrenpoint Harbour Authority CEO Clare Guinness in Northern Ireland earlier today Source: Liam McBurney via PA Images

#GUNS: US President Donald has said fellow Republicans will set aside resistance to restricting access to firearms by supporting background checks for people buying weapons.

#NEYMAR: A Brazilian judge has dismissed the rape case against footballer Neymar citing insufficient evidence. 

#ACCUSED: Actor Cuba Gooding Jr will go on trial over accusations he groped a woman in New York after a court dismissed his plea to have the case thrown out.

PARTING SHOT 

A new vodka has been made with grain and water from the Chernobyl exclusion zone, the BBC has reported

This is the first consumer product to come from the abandoned area around the damaged nuclear power plant.

(Click here if you can’t see the tweet)

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie