This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 28 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 28 Feb 2020, 8:50 PM
1 hour ago 3,627 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5026836

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

coronavirus Health Minister Simon Harris speaking to the media following a meeting with HSE staff regarding the Covid-19 coronavirus Source: Brian Lawless via PA Images

  • Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency has said it has contacted those who “came into closest contact” with the individual who tested positive for Covid-19
  • Status Red and Orange wind warnings have been issued for Saturday ahead of the arrival of Storm Jorge
  • A ‘trusted member’ Patricia O’Connor’s extended family has been convicted of helping her murderer buy DIY tools, which he knew were to be used in the dismemberment of the grandmother’s remains.
  • A man has appeared in court in relation to the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods.
  • A 22-year-old man has been rushed to Connolly Hospital in Dublin after being bitten by a highly venomous puff adder snake.
  • Gardaí have launched an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in south Dublin
  • A court in the UK has jailed an Irish man for three years for attempting to sneak three Vietnamese nationals into the UK by cramming them into the roof box of his car.
  • A Donegal man convicted of repeatedly raping a teenage school girl has been jailed for seven years. 
  • Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell has failed to secure a nomination from her party to run in the Seanad election, but Catherine Noone has been given the nod. 

INTERNATIONAL

bristol-youth-strike-4-climate-protest Thousands of people, including Greta Thunberg, march during the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate protest Source: Aaron Chown via PA Images

#COVID-19: A British tourist who had been on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship has died from the Covid-19 coronavirus. 

#ARREST WARRANT: The UK is to leave the European Arrest Warrant scheme which allows for the fast transfer of suspects across the EU. 

#FIRE: Paris police have reported a fire this evening near the Gare de Lyon train station.

PARTING SHOT

The top 10 baby names for boys and girls in 2019 have been revealed by the Central Statistics Office. 

Jack and Emily have retained the top spots on the lists. 

download Source: CSO

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie