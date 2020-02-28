Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Health Minister Simon Harris speaking to the media following a meeting with HSE staff regarding the Covid-19 coronavirus Source: Brian Lawless via PA Images

Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency has said it has contacted those who “came into closest contact” with the individual who tested positive for Covid-19 .

. Status Red and Orange wind warnings have been issued for Saturday ahead of the arrival of Storm Jorge .

. A ‘trusted member’ Patricia O’Connor ’s extended family has been convicted of helping her murderer buy DIY tools, which he knew were to be used in the dismemberment of the grandmother’s remains.

’s extended family has been convicted of helping her murderer buy DIY tools, which he knew were to be used in the dismemberment of the grandmother’s remains. A man has appeared in court in relation to the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods .

. A 22-year-old man has been rushed to Connolly Hospital in Dublin after being bitten by a highly venomous puff adder snake.

puff adder snake. Gardaí have launched an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl in south Dublin.

of a 15-year-old girl in south Dublin. A court in the UK has jailed an Irish man for three years for attempting to sneak three Vietnamese nationals into the UK by cramming them into the roof box of his car.

three Vietnamese nationals into the UK by cramming them into the roof box of his car. A Donegal man convicted of repeatedly raping a teenage school girl has been jailed for seven years.

a teenage school girl has been jailed for seven years. Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell has failed to secure a nomination from her party to run in the Seanad election, but Catherine Noone has been given the nod.

INTERNATIONAL

Thousands of people, including Greta Thunberg, march during the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate protest Source: Aaron Chown via PA Images

#COVID-19: A British tourist who had been on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship has died from the Covid-19 coronavirus.

#ARREST WARRANT: The UK is to leave the European Arrest Warrant scheme which allows for the fast transfer of suspects across the EU.

#FIRE: Paris police have reported a fire this evening near the Gare de Lyon train station.

PARTING SHOT

The top 10 baby names for boys and girls in 2019 have been revealed by the Central Statistics Office.

Jack and Emily have retained the top spots on the lists.

Source: CSO