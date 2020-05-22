Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The Department of Health said that 11 deaths and 115 new cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed.
- The ASTI is now advising its members to comply with the Leaving Cert calculated grades system.
- Simon Harris announced that, from next week, it will be mandatory for anyone who arrives to this country through airports and ports to sign a Public Health Passenger Locator form.
- The director of the Construction Federation of Ireland has said he “misspoke” about a possible 40% increase in the cost of the National Children’s Hospital.
- Wetherspoons outlined its plans to re-open its Irish pubs.
- Thousands of homes were left without power on what was a very windy day across the country.
- Irish troops in Lebanon are to return home at the end of June after a delay due to Covid-19.
- A Limerick man accused of trafficking rhino horns was extradited to the US.
- Gardaí caught a motorist driving at 202 km/h on National Slow Down day.
INTERNATIONAL
#PLANE CRASH: 107 people were killed as a Pakistani passenger plane crashed near Karachi.
#COVER UP: Trump avoided wearing a mask during a tour of a Ford factory despite it being company policy.
#PRESIDENTIAL RACE: Joe Biden told an African-American radio host he ‘ain’t black’ if he’s unsure who to vote for in the presidential election.
PARTING SHOT
Over the past few weeks, TG4 has been replaying some of Ireland’s games from the World Cup in 1990.
A glorious time to be sure, but tonight’s might not be so joyous to watch as it broadcast the quarter final with Italy.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
But, while there’s not much live sport to speak of on telly, it’s not a bad substitute to relive some of the glory days.
COMMENTS