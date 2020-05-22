This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 22 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s what made the headlines today…

By Sean Murray Friday 22 May 2020, 9:00 PM
54 minutes ago 2,538 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5105816

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

IMG_9419 A bridal shop in Dublin with mannequins wearing wedding dresses and face masks Source: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

spring-weather-may-22nd-2020 A woman relaxes in the hot weather on Clapham Common, London. Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

#PLANE CRASH: 107 people were killed as a Pakistani passenger plane crashed near Karachi.

#COVER UP: Trump avoided wearing a mask during a tour of a Ford factory despite it being company policy

#PRESIDENTIAL RACE: Joe Biden told an African-American radio host he ‘ain’t black’ if he’s unsure who to vote for in the presidential election.

PARTING SHOT

Over the past few weeks, TG4 has been replaying some of Ireland’s games from the World Cup in 1990.

A glorious time to be sure, but tonight’s might not be so joyous to watch as it broadcast the quarter final with Italy.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

But, while there’s not much live sport to speak of on telly, it’s not a bad substitute to relive some of the glory days.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie