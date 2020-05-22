Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A bridal shop in Dublin with mannequins wearing wedding dresses and face masks Source: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A woman relaxes in the hot weather on Clapham Common, London. Source: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

#PLANE CRASH: 107 people were killed as a Pakistani passenger plane crashed near Karachi.

#COVER UP: Trump avoided wearing a mask during a tour of a Ford factory despite it being company policy.

#PRESIDENTIAL RACE: Joe Biden told an African-American radio host he ‘ain’t black’ if he’s unsure who to vote for in the presidential election.

PARTING SHOT

Over the past few weeks, TG4 has been replaying some of Ireland’s games from the World Cup in 1990.

A glorious time to be sure, but tonight’s might not be so joyous to watch as it broadcast the quarter final with Italy.

But, while there’s not much live sport to speak of on telly, it’s not a bad substitute to relive some of the glory days.